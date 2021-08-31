Whoop Isn't Publicly Traded Yet, SoftBank Backs the Company

Personally I use the @whoop band which gives me not only daily insights on this but allows me to journal hydration, blue light filtering, magnesium supplements, workouts and caffeine and further helps correlate all this behavior with my sleep quality.

Whoop's strategy is different from many of its competitors in that it thrives on elitism. While FitBit is marketed as the fitness tracker for everyone, Whoop is tailored to the higher end of the athletic spectrum. The brand does this by almost nitpicking at exercise and stress data, which is mostly relevant to people who make careers out of movement.