As the Deer Hunting Season Approaches, Ammunition Is Becoming Hard To Find

The ammo shortage issue has gotten worse as hunting season approaches in much of the country. It begins on Nov. 13 in both Kentucky and Indiana and concludes on Nov. 28. Dates around mid-November are typically chosen because that's the peak of deer breeding season. Deer become more active and exposed during breeding, making them easier to hunt. The arrival of winter also reduces food sources, prompting deer to wander more than they usually do as they forage.