Starbucks’ Holiday Beverages and Decorative Cups Arrive for 2021

Nothing says that the holidays have arrived more than the return of Starbucks’ festive red cups. This year, Starbucks is debuting its decorative disposable cups in four variations, all of which are Christmas-themed and of course, incorporate the coffee giant’s signature colors.

Starbucks’ holiday-inspired beverages will be available in all stores on Nov. 4. Will the company be offering its limited-edition reusable red cup like it did in the past with a qualifying purchase?

Starbucks’ holiday-inspired beverages (and festive cups) arrive on Nov. 4

Source: Starbucks

Starbucks is kicking off the 2021 holiday season by adding six holiday edition beverages and treats to its menu beginning Nov. 4. The holiday drinks and snacks will be available in Starbucks restaurants across the nation and Canada through the end of the holiday season.

Those who have been patiently waiting for Starbucks’ signature Peppermint Mocha or another favorite holiday-themed beverage can stop by their local Starbucks to pick up a drink that will be served in a holiday-themed cup containing any one of these four designs:

1. Wrapping Paper - This design features “a colorful geometric pattern with sparkles and glitter grain in the season’s signature shades,” according to the company’s website. 2. Ribbon - Starbucks’ ribbon cup features white and glittered pieces of ribbon resembling the “moment when you have just finished wrapping up your gifts for your friends and family and look down at the floor to see ribbons all over the place.”

