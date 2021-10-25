Is Florida's Anti-Vaccine Mandate Governor Ron DeSantis Vaccinated?

In October 2021, Governor DeSantis announced he would be holding a Special Session of the Florida Legislature to protect employees who face discrimination for not getting vaccinated.

“Your right to earn a living should not be contingent upon COVID shots," DeSantis said in a press release. "I want a state in which people are able to maintain their livelihoods, earn a living, and provide for their families. And if the federal government or big corporations are hurting people, then we have a responsibility to step up and lead."

While he is clearly against vaccine mandates, people are curious whether he has gotten the COVID-19 vaccination himself.