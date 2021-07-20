Red Bull Isn’t Publicly Traded Company, but Here Are Some Beverage Companies That Are

This week, representatives of Red Bull Racing are considering challenging the outcome of the British Grand Prix after the winner, Lewis Hamilton, was given just a 10-second penalty for a collision with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Verstappen was hospitalized after the collision and had the misfortune of watching Hamilton go on to win the race.

“While we may be fierce rivals on-track, we are all united against racism. We condemn racist abuse of any kind towards our team, our competitors, and our fans,” said a Red Bull Racing statement on Twitter. “As a team we are disgusted and saddened to witness the racist abuse Lewis endured yesterday on social media after the collision with Max. There is never any excuse for it, there is certainly no place for it in our sport and those responsible should be held accountable.”