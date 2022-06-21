Rumors of Pope Francis Resignation Swell Amid Unusual Vatican Meeting

According to The Catholic Herald, Pope Francis recently postponed his trip to Africa, which was scheduled amid several attacks the Catholic Church has faced in Africa. The Herald quoted Matteo Bruni who stated, “At the request of his doctors, and in order to not jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, the Holy Father has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan.”