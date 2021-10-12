NetJets Expands in Big Deal, Publicly Traded Parent Company Wins Too

In 2021, an average of 500 chartered flights are launching per day. This is a more than 20 percent increase from 2019, which saw less than 400 chartered flights per day. With travel fears amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in demand for private and socially distanced flying makes sense. Southwest is still scrambling after canceling nearly a third of its flights on Oct.10 and another 10 percent the following day.