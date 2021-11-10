Matthew McConaughey Is Vaccinated and His Kids Aren't—Here's Why

Actor and potential future politician Matthew McConaughey openly spoke about COVID-19 vaccine mandates during an interview on the DealBook Online Summit hosted by Andrew Ross Sorkin . During the interview, McConaughey said that mask mandates should have been “quick and easy” because it's only a “small inconvenience” to Americans.

However, McConaughey’s stance on COVID-19 vaccine mandates shifted in the opposite direction. Here’s what McConaughey had to say about COVID-19 vaccine mandates and whether he believes there's a conspiracy theory behind it.

Matthew McConaughey won't be getting his kids vaccinated—doesn't believe in conspiracy theories.

Source: Matthew McConaughey (Twitter)

Many individuals and organizations have developed theories about the COVID-19 vaccine. Some people say that the vaccine contains a magnetic 5G tracking microchip while others think that it alters your DNA. Many reliable sources have debunked these myths although they continue to circulate on the internet.

Article continues below advertisement

When McConaughey was asked whether he thinks the COVID-19 vaccine is a scam or if he thinks there's a conspiracy theory behind it, he replied. “No, I don't.” McConaughey added, “We all have to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccine...these are scientists trying to do the right thing.”

The conversation then shifted to the topic of vaccinating children against the COVID-19 virus. Although McConaughey was quick to admit that he wasn't vaccinating his kids right now, he did say that he and his wife, Camila Alves, are vaccinated. His reasoning for getting the vaccine is simple—his high-risk 90-year-old immune-compromised mother resides with him.

Article continues below advertisement