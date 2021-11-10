Matthew McConaughey Is Vaccinated and His Kids Aren't—Here's Why

Matthew McConaughey Is Vaccinated and His Kids Aren't—Here's WhyBy Jennifer Farrington
Nov. 10 2021, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Actor and potential future politician Matthew McConaughey openly spoke about COVID-19 vaccine mandates during an interview on the DealBook Online Summit hosted by Andrew Ross Sorkin. During the interview, McConaughey said that mask mandates should have been “quick and easy” because it's only a “small inconvenience” to Americans.
However, McConaughey’s stance on COVID-19 vaccine mandates shifted in the opposite direction. Here’s what McConaughey had to say about COVID-19 vaccine mandates and whether he believes there's a conspiracy theory behind it.
Matthew McConaughey won't be getting his kids vaccinated—doesn't believe in conspiracy theories.
Many individuals and organizations have developed theories about the COVID-19 vaccine. Some people say that the vaccine contains a magnetic 5G tracking microchip while others think that it alters your DNA. Many reliable sources have debunked these myths although they continue to circulate on the internet.
When McConaughey was asked whether he thinks the COVID-19 vaccine is a scam or if he thinks there's a conspiracy theory behind it, he replied. “No, I don't.” McConaughey added, “We all have to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccine...these are scientists trying to do the right thing.”
The conversation then shifted to the topic of vaccinating children against the COVID-19 virus. Although McConaughey was quick to admit that he wasn't vaccinating his kids right now, he did say that he and his wife, Camila Alves, are vaccinated. His reasoning for getting the vaccine is simple—his high-risk 90-year-old immune-compromised mother resides with him.
Why doesn't McConaughey want to vaccinate his kids right now?
Recently, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Children between the ages of 5 years old and 15 years old are eligible to receive the vaccine. While many people were pleased to learn that their children will soon have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, McConaughey says he isn’t rushing into getting his kids vaccinated.
When McConaughey was asked by Sorkin why, the actor was hesitant to reply but then said, “We go slow on vaccinations anyway, even before COVID.” In the meantime, McConaughey says he and his family try to spend more of their time outdoors and implement practices that reduce the chances of them contracting the COVID-19 virus.
McConaughey shares the same stance on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as other politicians
The COVID-19 vaccine has transitioned from being a remarkable breakthrough in science and medicine to a controversial topic people often try to avoid. Some people think that vaccine mandates threaten the American peoples' freedom of choice while others think that mandates are necessary to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many people are reluctant to share whether they support the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s clear that McConaughey does, even though he doesn't agree with vaccine mandates for kids. McConaughey said that before he can support mandating COVID-19 vaccines for kids, he needs “to find out more information.”
Many politicians, like McConaughey, have expressed their concerns about mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for children. Senator Ted Cruz recently took a stab at America’s favorite muppet, Big Bird, for “getting vaccinated” and sharing his experience via Twitter.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's also vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, said that he would “sue the Biden administration over its federal vaccine mandates.”
Matthew McConaughey’s views help him gain support in the 2022 governor of Texas election?
McConaughey’s current stance on COVID-19 vaccine mandates might help him collect votes if he decides to run for governor of Texas in 2022. The actor and author said that he would only run “if he can make himself 'useful' in the role.”
If McConaughey decides that he wants to implement changes like reversing the mask mandate that Texas Governor Greg Abbott banned, you might just see his name in the lineup of candidates come election day.