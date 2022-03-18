The Ins and Outs (and Ups and Downs) of Fractional Ownership

Purchasing a fractional share of a property is a real estate transaction. Fractional ownership is primarily used in vacation properties because it offers a more affordable alternative to owning a vacation property than if you were to own the whole property yourself. For example, a $1 million home on the beach may be out of your price range, especially for a vacation property that you would only use a limited amount of time each year. But if you were to buy a fraction of the property with five other investors, the $200,000 may be a more affordable price tag.