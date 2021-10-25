Is He Vaccinated? Dan Bongino Threatens to Quit Talk Show Over Vaccine Mandate

During his show Bongino sought to drive home that he believes that the vaccine mandate goes against everything the country stands for. He also mentioned natural immunity in his criticisms, "There is a very real thing called natural immunity, there is an even realer thing called 'freedom and liberty.' This is a constitutional republic, people have the right to make their own medical decsions."

. @dbongino publicly calls out Cumulus, who carries his radio show on hundreds of stations, for issuing its own vaccine mandate. "I'm not letting this go." Find your local station to listen LIVE: https://t.co/IK6DZpbTzJ Or watch here: https://t.co/NaTE4NeVLy pic.twitter.com/7fAfJY9FoH

While Dan Bongino is vaccinated by doctor’s orders due to his Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis, he still felt the mandate was a gross overstep of ethical boundaries. In a segment of his show, Bongino gave his ultimatum to the network: “You can have me or you can have the mandate. But you can’t have both of us.”

To be clear, @dbongino got vaccinated on the advice from his doctor while he was battling cancer. He is not resisting the vaccine mandate for himself but for other employees who don't have a platform to fight back as they risk unemployment if they don't comply.

While defending his position on the mandate, Bongino also wanted to make clear that these mandates in such a worrisome time set an unfair precedent for people who aren't in his position. "It’s really unfortunate that people with a lower profile than me, who don’t have 300-plus stations, have been summarily either shown the door or been put in really untenable circumstances because they simply want to make a medical decision by themselves."

Though noble in his cause of medical freedom, it is also important to note that Bongino is in opposition of women's reproductive freedom.