Bill Gates Is an Advocate for COVID Vaccines, Doesn't Own Pfizer

Gates and The Gates Foundation have been staunch advocates of the COVID-19 vaccines. To date, the Foundation has contributed about $1.75 billion to fight the pandemic, according to Foundation CEO Mark Suzman in a December 2020 statement on the Foundation website . In December, the organization pledged another $250 million toward research, development, and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics, and therapies.

“Our foundation, because of our deep expertise in vaccines and infectious disease, has been proud to partner with many others in the fight and the goal of getting out tools to stop this infection as quickly as we can,” Gates said in a video statement. “Philanthropies like ours have a role to play, and we’re going to use our relationships and resources to make sure that we accelerate the end of this pandemic.”