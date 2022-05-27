French Open No. 1 Seed Iga Świątek Has a Ton of Endorsements, With More Likely to Come

Polish tennis star Iga Świątek appears to be unstoppable as the 2022 French Open heats up. The 20-year-old is currently ranked first in the world by the Women's Tennis Association, so naturally, sponsors will be lining up to attach their brands to her name, regardless of how she ultimately fares in the tournament.

However, Świątek already has accumulated an impressive net worth thanks to tournament winnings and a few impressive endorsements.