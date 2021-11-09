ICON Network’s Upgrade and Prospects Bode well for ICX Token

While other interoperability solutions exist, ICON’s BTP is superior. Polkadot's and Cosmos's interoperability solutions aren't blockchains themselves and don’t support smart contracts, which could have serious repercussions and make them vulnerable to malicious behavior. Meanwhile, that's basically impossible with BTP.

ICON’s partnerships with LINE (a Japanese messaging app) and Samsung are a step in the right direction and add to its credibility. Moreover, ICON is one of the few options available to organizations running blockchains across the world. As the adoption of its network increases, the value of its token should rise. Therefore, ICX looks like a good long-term investment.