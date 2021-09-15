Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Stock Should Rebound, Good Time to Buy the Dip

According to estimates compiled by TipRanks, analysts' consensus target price is $10.46 for HUT stock, which is 20 percent above its current price. The highest target price of $10.96 is 25 percent above the stock's current price, while the lowest target price of $9.96 is 14 percent above the stock's current price. Right now, HUT stock is being tracked by two Wall Street analysts. Both of the analysts have a buy rating.