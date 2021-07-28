Interest Heats Up in Virgin Hyperloop, How to Invest in the Stock

Virgin Hyperloop is a futuristic transportation company. It has already demonstrated that its technology works and investors are starting to take notice. If Virgin Hyperloop is going to be the next Tesla, for example, investors don’t want to miss out. Is Virgin Hyperloop stock publicly traded and how can you invest in it?

Companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, and Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic aim to transport people to space. Virgin Hyperloop has focused on speeding up ground travel. It wants to enable people to travel at aircraft speed on the ground.

Investor interest in Virgin Hyperloop stock has spiked since the company revealed that it’s close to entering commercial service. Virgin Hyperloop has made significant development advancements. The company could start transporting passengers in 2025 or 2027.