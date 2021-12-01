Spotify’s Annual Wrapped Feature Lets Users Dive Into Listening Stats

The 2021 Wrapped features are all located in the 2021 Wrapped hub, where along with personal top song and podcast data, fans can view the top artists and songs of 2021 from global and local markets. If you want to find new podcasts to get into, the hub provides the top podcasts of 2021 from around the world. Users can learn more about their favorite artists in 2021 from a personal perspective. The hub will recommend podcasts and songs that the artist has been involved with.