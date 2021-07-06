No Credit Card? No Problem—There Are Other Ways to Build Credit

Finally, you could become an authorized user on a friend or family member’s credit card. The other person is responsible for the account, but the activity on the card will likely be reported on both their credit report and yours, according to Experian. The potential pitfall is that any late or missed payments from either party could affect both individuals’ credit scores. “Only go with this option if you trust the person and are sure you can use the account wisely,” Experian warns.