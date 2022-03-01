How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

In 2018, there were rumors that Kabaeva was pregnant. She hadn't been seen in public for a long time and, in May 2019, major Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets reported that she had given birth to twins. The story was soon deleted from the website. Whereas Russian opposition leader and fierce Putin critic Alexei Navalny has claimed that Putin secretly married Kabaeva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied the rumors.