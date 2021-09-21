Need to Deposit a Check? How Long It Takes a Deposit to Clear

The rise of payment apps and cards has reduced the use of checks in everyday transactions. However, many people still like the good old paper slip. For example, a family member might write you a check for your birthday. If you’re hoping to use the money to buy the next cryptocurrency to explode, keep in mind that it can take some time before you can access the funds from a check. How long does it take for a check to deposit and which banks are the fastest at clearing checks?