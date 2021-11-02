Logo
Home > Financials
GoodRx logo
Source: GoodRx Facebook

GoodRx Claims It’s 100% Free—How Does the Company Make Its Profits?

By

Nov. 2 2021, Published 6:59 a.m. ET

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) is designed to help consumers compare prices for prescription medication, allowing them to purchase it at the lowest cost. The company also offers coupons that can be downloaded from its website or app. How does GoodRx make its money, and is the company public?

Article continues below advertisement

While GoodRx does offer subscription-based plans, it also gives consumers access to prices and coupons with no financial commitment or the need to create an account. In its 2020 annual report, GoodRx revealed it made $550,700 in revenue that year.

The golden question: How does GoodRx make its money?

how does good rx make its money
Source: GoodRx

GoodRx earns its profits through advertisements, member sign-ups, and referral fees. Although the company offers its services for free, you can also sign up for a GoodRx Gold monthly membership program at $5.99 per month for one person or $9.99 for up to five family members.

Article continues below advertisement

GoodRx estimates that you’ll save up to $240 per month or $2,875 per year on prescriptions with an individual membership and $277 per month or $3,323 per year with a family plan. Anyone can access GoodRx’s coupons risk-free, and the memberships offer “dramatic discounts.”

A look at GoodRx’s profits over the last three years

In its 2020 annual report, GoodRx disclosed that, in the year ended Dec. 2018, it earned $249,522 in revenue. In 2019, that increased to $388,224, and in 2020, to $550,700.

Article continues below advertisement

As of Sept. 24, 2021, GoodRx had more than 1 million subscribers in its membership program.

How did GoodRx start?

Source: Twitter

In 2011, GoodRx began its journey to build a “consumer-focused, digital healthcare platform in the U.S.” Doug Hirsch, co-founder and co-CEO of GoodRx, developed the idea for the company after receiving a costly prescription he needed to fill. As Hirsch shopped around for the cheapest prescription, he realized there was a void that needed filling.

Article continues below advertisement

GoodRx was then born and has since helped consumers “with or without insurance save $20 billion on their prescriptions.” The company later expanded to let consumers see a licensed healthcare provider from the comfort of their homes.

Prescription prices today are at an all-time high. AARP reports “retail prices for some of the most widely used brand name prescription drugs continue to increase twice as much as inflation, making these life-sustaining medicines potentially unaffordable to many older Americans.”

Article continues below advertisement

Even those with health insurance are sometimes able to find cheaper prescriptions than if they were to fill them through their insurance carrier.

Is GoodRx a publicly traded company?

On Sept. 23, 2020, GoodRx became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq. As of Nov. 1, GoodRx was trading at $43.91, a little below what it was trading at in Sept. 2020.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.