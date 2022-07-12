How Costco Makes Most of Its Money — Not From Its Hot Dogs

Membership dues account for a significant portion of Costco's revenue by far. The company increases the cost of its membership by about $10 every 5.5 years. Costco last increased its fees in June 2017, which means an increase could potentially come at the end of this year. However, Jelinek says a membership fee hike isn't on the table right now, suggesting inflation may cause a lag in that maneuver. “I don’t think it’s the right time. Our sign-ups continue to be strong,” Jelinek told CNBC.