5G Can Provide 100× Faster Mobile Data, Though AT&T and Verizon Are Delaying Its Rollout

If the answer is yes to both questions, you have access to mobile data speeds up to 100 times faster than those of 4G, as Ericsson explains. In fact, 5G is so powerful that you can download a full-length, high-definition movie to your mobile device in a matter of seconds, the company adds, even if you’re surrounded by other mobile users. (Of course, you might not want to download such a large file if your data plan isn’t unlimited!) Here’s more info on 5G, including the AT&T and Verizon delays.