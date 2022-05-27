Tilman Fertitta Built a Hospitality Empire, Became a Billionaire

Fertitta faced some adversity when the Great Recession hit from about 1981 to 1982. The entrepreneur took on a lot of debt during that period but found a bright spot that would help him get out of debt. He bought control of Landry’s, which is one of Fertitta’s highest-earning restaurant franchises. He was one of the restaurant’s first business partners in the '80s, and after taking control of the business, he took it public in 1994.