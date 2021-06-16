Why DraftKings Is Short Seller Hindenburg Research's Next Target

Taking a look at Hindenburg's latest report, some of the data is outdated. It claims that DraftKings gets 25 percent of its revenue from SBTech. This was the case in early 2020 when DraftKings was fresh out of the SPAC merger. Now, SBTech only accounts for about 10 percent of the revenue.

According to Daniel Adam, a senior analyst for Loop Capital Markets, the claims are inflated and have nothing to do with DraftKings. "I can't comment intelligently as to whether or not these allegations that were made relating to business dealings that occurred five and 10 years ago at SBTech are actually true, but the reality is—fast-forward to today—that that piece of the business is pretty irrelevant in the grand scheme of things for DraftKings," he says.