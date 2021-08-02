On the Road Towards Mass Adoption, hi Platform Launches hi Dollar (HI)

Built on the blockchain and on the Ethereum network, hi is developing the world’s most scalable and inclusive technologies for the future of money, identity, and the internet. As a mobile service with no mobile application to download, hi is designed to be interoperable among all internet players. As long as you have Telegram or one of the other social media platforms it plans to expand to, like Facebook messenger, you will be able to participate and access all of its features.

Powered by HI, the membership token and cryptocurrency are used to access hi's services. Members can earn or buy hi Dollars and gain access to certain services and benefits based on their membership tier. As a membership token that grants users access, HI is also a currency that can be sold at any time. HI has several different use cases including holding, converting, earning interest, and getting rewarded in "lifestyle benefits." While hi wants to open up its services to as many people as possible, it's currently only offered to citizens outside of the U.S. As a token that can be earned through referrals or claimed after the engagement on the platform, hi is a social way to maximize on investing.