Will Healthcare Triangle IPO Make Waves? Seeks to Raise $40 Million

A healthcare technology company, Healthcare Triangle, is seeking an IPO to raise $40 million , according to its filed S-1 registration statement. Based in Pleasanton, Calif., Healthcare Triangle has a suite of software offerings for healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations.

The company was founded in 2019 and aims to provide businesses with a 360° solution for technology, data, care delivery, and business operation needs. Key services provided by Healthcare Triangle are digital transformation, data lifecycle management, strategy and consulting, healthcare IT managed services, and blockchain infrastructure.

In June 2021, Healthcare Triangle launched its CloudEZ platform , a SaaS offering providing frameworks for healthcare organizations to build self-serve cloud platforms . In July, the company reached Google Cloud Affiliate Partner status for its success working on Google’s cloud infrastructure.

Healthcare Triangle IPO share price and stock symbol

In the IPO for Healthcare Triangle, the company intends to offer 8 million shares of its common stock. The price range targeted for its IPO is $4.50–$5.50 per share. Therefore, at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the firm would have a $210 million fully diluted market value.

The Healthcare Triangle IPO is expected to take the company public on the Nasdaq, where the trading stock symbol will be "HCTI." The only listed book runner on the deal is EF Hutton.

The customers that the company seeks are generally hospitals and healthcare organizations that need more efficient EHR (electronic health record) systems and services to enhance their IT infrastructure. Healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and life sciences are the company’s target industries.

