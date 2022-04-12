Gilbert Gottfried Dead: Comedian and Actor Was 67

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family’s tweet reads. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

A rep for the actor told TMZ Gottfried died from ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2.