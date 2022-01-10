Who Will Inherit Bob Saget’s Fortune?

Bob Saget was an American actor and comedian who started off doing standup comedy shows and ended up as one of America’s favorite TV dads. His eight-season run on popular sitcom Full House is one of his most memorable roles, while his standup comedy was filled with risqué material. Saget had just performed a live comedy show on Jan. 8, 2022, the night before his death.

Birthdate: May 17, 1956

Spouse: Kelly Rizzo (m. 2018)