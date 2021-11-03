Will NFTs Face a Dip? Gary Vee Seems to Think So

New York City is buzzing with new energy, capital, and NFTs this week as thousands of artists, collectors, and entrepreneurs flock to immerse themselves in all things Web 3.0 for NFT.NYC.

Among the hundreds of satellite events occurring for the conference, a designed guide for the metaverse, TokenSmart hosted a fireside chat with serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, popularly dubbed "Gary Vee," in launching tickets to its NFT centered conference, NFT.LAND, in Las Vegas next year.