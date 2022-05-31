Unique Tax Advantages of Trading Futures Contracts, Explained

U.S. taxpayers were hit with major capital gains tax bills for the 2021 calendar year. A&I Financial Services president Karl Frank said, “Last year’s tax gains were brutal,” and he’s right. American households paid $522.1 billion in taxes this year, a jump from the previous year’s $243.1 billion — and the leap reportedly traces back to non-paycheck taxes like capital gains, dividends, and interest. As an investor, one way to manage capital gains taxes is by utilizing futures contracts.