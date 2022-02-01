Investors Look for Funds That Could Beat the S&P 500 in 2022

The fee-free Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund (FNILX) has grown 93.43 percent since March 2020. Right now, the fund is losing value at a higher rate than the S&P 500. FNILX fell 6.13 percent during January compared to the S&P 500’s 5.3 percent. However, with nearly 60 percent growth since the fund came to the market in September 2018, FNILX shows potential to outpace the S&P 500 index.