Frank Vogel: Former Los Angeles Lakers Coach's Salary and Net Worth

Frank Vogel: Former Los Angeles Lakers Coach's Salary and Net WorthBy Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Apr. 12 2022, Published 8:23 a.m. ET
The Los Angeles Lakers have sacked their head coach Frank Vogel after the team failed to reach the playoffs. While it's common for teams to part ways with coaches, many have expressed displeasure over the manner in which Vogel was removed. What was Vogel’s salary with the Lakers and what’s his net worth?
Frank Vogel
Ex Head Coach Los Angeles Lakers
Net worth: $8 million (estimated)
The Los Angeles Lakers have sacked their head coach Frank Vogel who led them to the 2019–2020 championship. Many have expressed displeasure in the way Vogel was fired.
Birthdate: June 21, 1973
Birthplace: Wildwood Crest, N.J.
Education: B.S. in biology from the University of Kentucky
Spouse: Married Jenifer in 2002 and the couple have two daughters
Vogel was the 27th head coach for the Lakers. He also led the team to their NBA championship during the 2019–2020 season, which was the 17th title for the franchise. It was also the first title for Vogel.
How long has Frank Vogel coached the Lakers?
Vogel became the head coach for the Lakers in 2019 and has coached the team for nearly three years. However, he started his coaching career in 2001. Before joining the Lakers, he was the head coach for Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers. Vogel was also the assistant coach for Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Indiana Pacers.
What was Frank Vogel’s salary at the Lakers?
Vogel’s salary at the Lakers isn't public. However, his final contract with the Orlando Magic was a $22 million deal for four years, which comes to $5.5 million per year. It would be a fair guess that the Lakers offered him a higher salary than his previous team. His salary with Indiana Pacers, before he joined Orlando Magic, was around $2.5 million per year. Vogel was the head coach for Indiana for six years and coached Orlando for two years.
Frank Vogel’s net worth is estimated at $8 million
According to CelebrityNetWorth, Vogel has a net worth of $8 million. Vogel has made his wealth through his coaching assignments with various teams. He was born on June 21, 1973, in Wildwood Crest, N.J. In 1991, he graduated from Wildwood High School.
Vogel earned a B.S. in biology from the University of Kentucky in 1998 where he served as the student manager for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team.
Why is there controversy over the Lakers sacking Vogel?
In the official statement, Rob Pelinka, the Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager for the Lakers, said, “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court.” While Pelinka expressed gratitude to Vogel for leading the team to victory in the 2019–2020 season, he said, “This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future.”
The controversy about the Lakers sacking Vogel is mainly about how he was dismissed without even being informed beforehand. Former NBA player Richard Jefferson has accused the Lakers of “cowardice” for how Vogel was removed.
He said, “The Lakers didn’t even have the decency to inform the coach that won them a championship 18 months ago that they were going to let him go.” Jefferson added, “On the court is a whole other issue, but off the court, this is just utter disarray and it’s disrespectful what they did to Frank Vogel.”