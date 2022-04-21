Food Processing Plants Have Been Catching on Fire — Here's Why

Azure Standard is an independently owned company that specializes in natural and non-GMO foods. On April 19, the company released a statement that its headquarters were destroyed by an overnight fire. According to the release posted on Twitter, the cause of the fire is unknown and there weren't any injuries or fatalities. The release said, "While the HQ facility is a total loss, and a few product lines will be affected for the short term, other Azure Standard facilities are operating as close to normal as possible."