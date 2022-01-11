BlockFi’s Flori Marquez: Crypto Is 'Center of Innovation' in the U.S.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Marquez earned a B.S. from Cornell University and worked as an investment banking analyst for Sword, Rowe & Company. She also worked as a summer analyst for BNP Paribas during her college years.

After college, she worked as an analyst for Oak Hill Advisors, where she helped develop and maintain institutional partnerships. She worked as a portfolio manager for Bond Street, where she “helped build, scale, and optimize a $125 [million] portfolio,” her BlockFi bio touts.