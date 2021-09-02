Firo Crypto Price Prediction—Could It Hit $10 Again?

Formerly known as "Zcoin," Firo has been around for years. The cryptocurrency aims to provide the strongest level of anonymity possible. Individuals on the Firo blockchain enjoy privacy since they implement zero-knowledge proofs, which validates the transaction but also keeps the involved parties' data private. As you buy or mine new data, the previous transactions are erased. Bitcoin offers some but not entire privacy on transactions. Firo wants to provide more privacy than any other token.