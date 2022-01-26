What You Should Know About Fantom’s Price Prediction

Similar to the other blockchains, Fantom has an-house cryptocurrency, FTM. The token powers transactions on the network, such as enabling fee payments and rewards. The FTM token has a maximum supply of about 3.2 billion units, with some 2.5 billion tokens already in circulation. The remaining supply will be released gradually through 2023. In 2018, Fantom raised $40 million through token sales to fund its development.