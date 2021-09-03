FAA Grounds Virgin Galactic Flights Amid Details of Unity 22 Mishap

In a statement on Sept. 2 by an FAA spokesperson, the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft can’t return to flight until the FAA concludes its final mishap investigation report or determines that the issues related to the incident won't impact public safety. Virgin Galactic said in a statement on Sept. 2 that it's determined to prevent the incident from happening again. The company will have to make the potential necessary corrections to the spacecraft.

There were multiple sources within the company that spoke with The New Yorker, and said that it would have been best if Virgin Galactic had aborted the mission. Virgin Galactic acknowledged that it did fail to notify the FAA that the spacecraft went outside of its designated airspace. Masucci was less concerned about the yellow light warning, but did acknowledge that a red light warning should be frightening.