EngageSmart’s Future Is Bright, but You Should Wait for a Dip To Buy the Stock

The EngageSmart IPO valued the business at $4.2 billion, but that spiked to $5.5 billion after ESMT stock surged on its debut. The company generated revenue of $183 million in the year ended Jun. 30. Based on its market cap, EngageSmart's trailing price-to-sales multiple is 30.1x. Considering that peers Salesforce and Oracle have next-12-month EV-to-sales multiples of 9.6x and 6.8x, respectively, EngageSmart stock looks overvalued.