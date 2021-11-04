Erik Bergman Finds Success in Online Gambling, Focuses on Philanthropy

Who is Erik Bergman? The Swedish entrepreneur became a multi-millionaire on his 28th birthday when his first company, Catena Media, went public in Stockholm. Catena Media is an online casino marketing firm that brought a $200 million valuation in its IPO. Currently, Bergman runs Great.com, which is an online casino company that donates 100 percent of its profits to charity.

It isn't clear how much Bergman is worth. His website states that Catena Media earned him $50 million, but he has also continued to earn and invest most of his money in his new business.

Bergman took some of his passion and expertise in the gambling industry and turned it into a successful business, Catena Media. Although the successful IPO netted Bergman millions in profits, it left him feeling disillusioned about the power and the value of money. “At that moment I realized that life is not about money.”

Bergman explored various business ideas as a child and at age 17, he started playing poker. He had grown up fairly poor and enjoyed the luxury of spending his poker earnings until he says that he stopped winning at age 19.

Erik Bergman’s philosophy on gambling and charity

Bergman recognizes the irony in running a business based on gambling in order to donate the profits. However, he points out that the gambling industry won't likely disappear. Since Bergman's business expertise is in that realm, he knew that he could be the most successful sticking to that niche.

Bergman wrote on Great.com, “I agree, it’s crazy to combine an industry like gambling which does harm with charity and hope. But, that’s exactly why I believe it’s important. Nobody else, that I know of, is willing to run a casino marketing business that donates 100% of its profits to charity.”

The young entrepreneur wants Great.com to keep growing and bringing in profits to fund important climate change initiatives. “Instead of donating a finite amount of money to charity, I want to build a money machine that will continue to fund the world’s best charities for centuries to come.”

.@MarkRober @MrBeast @teamseas Love what you are doing! I'd like to make a $1,2 million donation on the condition that I can come and hang out with you for a few days. You guys are a big inspiration for me! Let me know ❤️ — Erik Bergman (@smilingerik) October 31, 2021 Source: Erik Bergman Twitter

Bergman also has an active social media presence on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as the Becoming Great podcast.