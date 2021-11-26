What’s Emma Hernan’s Net Worth? How the Model-Turned-Realtor Made Her Millions

What’s Emma Hernan’s Net Worth? How the Model-Turned-Realtor Made Her MillionsBy Ambrish Shah
Nov. 26 2021, Published 10:06 a.m. ET
Emma Hernan, an American model-turned-realtor, is one of the newest cast members on season 4 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset reality show. Here's a look at Hernan’s net worth, personal life, and career.
Emma Hernan
Model, Realtor, Businesswoman
Net worth: $3 million (estimated and unconfirmed)
Emma Hernan is an American model, businesswoman, and social media influencer. She has gained popularity for being a cast member of Netflix’s Selling Sunset reality show.
Birthdate: July 14, 1991
Birthplace: Boston, Mass.
Nationality: American
Christine Quinn revealed to Vanessa Villela in season 4 of Selling Sunset that Hernan got engaged to Quinn's ex-boyfriend barely two months after they had split up. Unfortunately, the series doesn’t reveal who their mutual ex is. In the show, Hernan insists on avoiding all drama shortly after arriving.
Emma Hernan’s net worth is owed to her frozen food company and modeling work
TheCinemaholic estimates that Hernan is sitting on a net worth of $3 million. She earned money through her frozen food business, real estate profession, and modeling.
Emma Hernan’s personal life is private
Hernan was born on July 14, 1991, in Boston, Mass. She moved to Los Angeles in her teens to seek a career in modeling, and she has been there ever since. The model tries to keep her personal life as private as possible. Hernan is very close to her mother, Stephanie Hernan. Her educational information isn’t available.
How did Emma Hernan make her millions?
Hernan’s glam career began in the modeling industry when she was just 12 years old. She was crowned Miss COED in 2015 and then became involved in real estate in 2017, when she purchased her first investment property with the assistance of Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim. This prompted her to obtain a real estate license, and she began working with Oppenheim in 2018.
Hernan is also the CEO and founder of Emma-Leigh & Co, a frozen food company known for its vegan empanadas. She has partnered with Beyond Meat to introduce her own range of plant-based mini beef products. Hernan is following in the footsteps of her grandfather, who launched Yankee Trader Seafood in the 1990s. She's also an angel investor for startups and into cryptocurrency.
Is Emma Hernan married?
Hernan revealed to People in Sept. 2021 that she's now single. However, we know that she once dated Christine Quinn's ex-boyfriend. It’s also unknown if Hernan has any children. She's very attached to her dog, Benny.
Emma Hernan on "Selling Sunset"
Selling Sunset is a Netflix original American real estate reality show. Hernan joined its fourth season as a new cast member. Other cast members include Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, and Amanza Smith. The show follows a group of real estate agents as they navigate their professional and personal lives.