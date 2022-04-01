Even Before SKIMS, Emma Grede was Hugely Successful

Even Before SKIMS, Emma Grede was Hugely SuccessfulBy Kathryn Underwood
Apr. 1 2022, Published 10:36 a.m. ET
Emma Grede is an entrepreneur who has founded several businesses, including shapewear brand SKIMS with Kim Kardashian and inclusive fashion brand Good American with Khloé Kardashian. Grede has appeared as a guest "Shark" on ABC’s Shark Tank. What’s her net worth in 2022?
Emma Grede
Fashion entrepreneur
Net worth: $5 million
Emma Grede is a London-born entrepreneur who advocates for inclusivity and diversity in the corporate world. She founded talent and influencer marketing agency ITB Worldwide in 2008. She also co-founded inclusive fashion brand Good American with Khloé Kardashian and shapewear brand SKIMS with Kim Kardashian, and has appeared as a guest Shark on Shark Tank.
Birthdate: 1982
Education: London College of Fashion
Spouse: Jens Grede
Children: 4
Before her fashion brands, Grede founded a talent management company
According to several sources, Emma Grede’s net worth is approximately $5 million today. Grede’s first foray into entrepreneurship was when she founded ITB Worldwide in 2008. According to The Business of Fashion, she worked at ITB with talent such as Vivienne Westwood and Christopher Kane. She became ITB’s CEO in 2010, and she exited the company when it was acquired in 2018.
Emma Grede has co-founded businesses with two of the Kardashians
Although she told CNBC in fall 2021 that she “never, ever had an ambition to start [her] own company,” Grede has launched two fashion businesses with two of the Kardashian sisters.
Good American is the inclusive fashion brand Grede co-founded with Khloé Kardashian. Aiming to provide greater acceptance of all body types, the brand carries a wide range of sizes, from 00 up to 24. The company launched in 2016, and Grede serves as its CEO.
In 2018, Grede also partnered with Kim Kardashian to co-found shapewear line SKIMS. After its Series B funding round, the company is worth $3.2 billion, according to The Business of Fashion.
Emma Grede aims to support Black women in business
Grede is vocal about bringing more diversity into business. She’s a board member of nonprofit organization The 15 Percent Pledge, which urges retailers to devote at least 15 percent of their shelves to Black-owned businesses. She told CNBC, “I’ll support as many Black women as I can afford to. But it’s really about it becoming the norm.”
Emma Grede is the first Black female guest shark on 'Shark Tank'
Grede has the distinction of being the first Black female guest shark to appear on Shark Tank, where wealthy investors entertain pitches from entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. She first appeared in Season 13 of the show.
Grede was a guest "Shark" along with regular Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Mark Cuban. After an episode aired on Feb. 26, 2022, viewers critiqued her via Twitter.
In one of the deals she made, Grede told Junobie founder Nikeytha “Nickey” Ramsey, “You can spend the next few years trying to exhilarate this business or you can work with me and do a hell of a lot quicker. But you know it’s your choice.”