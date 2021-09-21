Princess Beatrice Gives Birth, First Child With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

You might be eager to learn more about Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi—and his career, net worth, and personal life—now that the property developer and Princess Beatrice have added a branch to the British royal family tree.

On Sept. 20, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple had welcomed their first child together. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter,” the palace’s statement read, according to People.