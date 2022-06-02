Britain's Duke of Kent Has a Net Worth in the Millions
When Queen Elizabeth II walked out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 2 to kick off Britain's annual Trooping the Colour event and the Platinum Jubliee weekend celebrating her 70-year reign, she was accompanied by Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. As a member of the Royal Family and the Queen’s first cousin, the Duke of Kent has amassed a net worth estimated at $10 million.
Prince Edward
Duke of Kent
Net worth: $10 Million
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, is the first cousin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. His father was the younger brother of the Queen's father. The Duke served 21 years in the British army with the Royal Scots Greys unit. He regularly attends Royal events with the Queen, including this weekend's Platinum Jubilee celebrating her 70-year reign.
Age: 86
Father: Prince George, Duke of Kent
Mother: Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark
Wife: Katharine Worsley
This is the second time the Duke has been by the Queen’s side for the Trooping of the Colour, which is an annual event marking the Queen’s official birthday. In past years, Queen Elizabeth, 96, was usually accompanied by her husband, the late Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year.
Who is Prince Edward, Duke of Kent?
Prince Edward is the son of Prince George, the younger brother of Queen Elizabeth’s father. His mother, Princess Marina, was a Greek princess before marrying into the British Royal family.
At the tender age of six, Prince Edward became the Duke of Kent in 1942 after his father was killed in a plane crash, and the title was passed down to him. He took on the responsibilities of being a Royal throughout his childhood. At age 16, when most teens were hanging with their friends and learning to drive, Prince Edward attended the funeral of his uncle and the Queen’s father, King George VI.
Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, spent over two decades serving in Britain's military, working his way up the ranks from second lieutenant to captain to lieutenant-colonel.
The Queen foiled an IRA plot to kidnap the Duke of Kent.
In the early 1970s, when Prince Edward was stationed in Northern Ireland, an Irish Republican Army (IRA) plot to kidnap him was foiled by his cousin, the Queen. After learning of the plot, the Queen made a few calls to ensure that Prince Edward wouldn’t be sent to Belfast in Northern Ireland, where the IRA had a strong presence.
The Duke of Kent has served the Queen in various capacities.
The Duke of Kent has been a regular attendee of the Trooping the Colour events celebrating the Queen’s birthday over the years, according to the Royal family’s website. In prior years, he would ride in the procession behind the Queen.
As vice chairman of Britain's trade board, the Duke of Kent has visited countries around the world to promote British trade and exports, and he was the first member of the Royal family to visit China.
“The Duke of Kent is involved with over 140 different charities, organizations, and professional bodies which cover a wide range of issues, from commemorating the war dead to fostering the development of British technology and industry. His Royal Highness undertakes numerous engagements each year in support of these organizations, both in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth,” states the Royal family website.
Who is the Duke of Kent’s wife?
The Duke of Kent has been married to Katharine Worsley since 1961. The couple has three adult children. The Duke and his wife live at Wren House in Kensington Palace, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also live and their three children.