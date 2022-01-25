Tim Cook Made a Rare Statement About His Personal Life When He Came Out

Cook also revealed that parents had reached out to him to express worries about that their gay children’s sexuality doomed them to unhappiness. “My message to them is that it doesn’t have to be like that,” Cook said. “It starts with them because if they treat their child with respect and dignity, just like we treat each other, then that child can do anything they want, including [being] the CEO of Apple, or to be the president or whatever they want. Being gay is not a limitation. It’s a feature.”