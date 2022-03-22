Maria Bartiromo Is Married to Embattled WisdomTree CEO Jonathan Steinberg

Bartiromo celebrated another anniversary of the adoption on Instagram in Feb. 2022. “Three years ago today, I was fortunate enough to take in this baby girl who was displaced in Hurricane Harvey,” the TV host wrote. “She made her TV debut a few weeks later. Thanks to [the] wonderful Petco and The Petco Foundation, I was able to meet Dusty. She is grateful, still loves Texas, but now calls New York home and is a patriot who loves [America].” (She also added the hashtag #adoptdontshop.)