Does Coinbase Report to the IRS? Yes, and You Should Too

Coinbase users who make at least $600 in activities like rewards or fees from Coinbase Earn, USDC Rewards, and staking receive an IRS form 1099-MISC at the start of the tax filing season. There are two copies of the form—one that goes to the user, and one that goes to the IRS. This form tells the IRS that the user earned income from cryptocurrency during the specified tax year. It also tells the total income earned from these activities, although it doesn’t spell out the individual transactions.