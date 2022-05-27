Justin Timberlake's Music Catalog Sold for $100 Million — Did He Own His Masters?

Since the details of Timberlake’s $100 million deal weren't shared, it isn't clear who gets what portion, which is intentional. The more transparent these deals are, the more artists will ask for, and thus the more money asset managers must pay out of the deal. Whatever the case, Timberlake — who recently appeared in the Hulu TV show Candy and owns Sauza Liquors tequila brand — could potentially set the bar for other established artists to follow suit.