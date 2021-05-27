Jeff Bezos's Potential 'Bailout' Money Is Being Debated in Congress

Jeff Bezos might still be in the running to receive billions of dollars in government funds for his space exploration company Blue Origin. Thanks to a congressional amendment introduced on a science and technology bill, the company that lost a major bid to SpaceX might get a second chance.

The Endless Frontier Act is a bill making its way through the Congressional houses and a vote in the Senate might happen on May 27, followed by a House vote at a later date. One Democratic senator, Maria Cantwell of Washington, has sponsored a measure amending that bill to fund an additional $10 billion to another company in addition to SpaceX.

SpaceX won the bidding war against Blue Origin and earned the right to use its Starship rocket to transport astronauts from lunar orbit to the moon’s surface. According to The Washington Post (owned by Bezos ), SpaceX won the award “to preserve a competitive environment.”

Last month, NASA announced that Elon Musk's space exploration firm, SpaceX, had won a $2.9 billion contract to provide lunar transportation to American astronauts. Blue Origin , the space company headed by Bezos, was also in the running for this contract.

How Blue Origin will receive funding

As part of the Endless Frontier Act, a bill expected to reach a vote in the Senate on May 27, Blue Origin could potentially receive $10 billion in federal funding in what some are calling a “bailout.”

If the amendment passes, it won't change SpaceX’s financial award, but it will provide a second financial award that Blue Origin would be in the running to win. Cantwell stated that for such a major project, there should be redundancy, or having more than one contractor engaged in case one fails in its mission.

The Endless Frontier Act already has strong bipartisan support, according to The Intercept. The Senate passed a procedural vote by a 71-27 margin last week. If it passes a Senate vote that could take place as early as May 27, it will move on to the House.

Lobbying disclosure records showed that Blue Origin spent $625,000 in lobbying to Congress during the first quarter of 2021. Blue Origin and Dynetics, a rival space company, both filed protests with the Government Accountability Office after losing the bid to SpaceX.