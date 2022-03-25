Dan Jewett’s Net Worth Following His Marriage to MacKenzie Scott Is Huge

Jewett penned his own letter for the Giving Pledge in March 2021, praising Scott for her generosity. “I join with the kindest and most thoughtful person I know in making this pledge, grateful for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared.” Jewett noted that, as a teacher, he had never imagined being wealthy enough for his charitable contributions to make a significant impact.