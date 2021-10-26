Radio Host Dan Bongino Rails Against Employer’s “Unethical” Vaccine Mandates

Radio host Dan Bongino told listeners on Oct. 18, 2021, that he’s “not really happy” with Cumulus Media , the parent company of Westwood One, which hosts his daily talk show . His issue? He doesn’t appreciate the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate , in which Cumulus CEO Mary Berner gave employees a deadline of Sept. 27 to be fully vaccinated, according to The Washington Post .

“I believe these vaccine mandates are unethical,” he added. “I believe they’re immoral. I believe they don’t take into account the science of natural immunity due to a prior infection. I believe they’re broad-based and don’t take into account an individual circumstances of why they may or may not want to take a vaccine. And they’re antithetical to everything I believe in.” And now Bongino is threatening to quit.

Who is Dan Bongino?

As ABC News reported in 2013, Bongino was a 12-year veteran of the Secret Service who was running for Congress as a Republican at the time, turning on his former employer, then-president Barack Obama, and complaining about “the fog of scandals in the Obama administration.”

According to Ballotpedia, Bongino ran for U.S. Senate as a Republican candidate from Maryland in 2012, but he lost to incumbent Ben Cardin. He ran to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014, but he was defeated by incumbent John Delaney. And he ran to represent the 19th Congressional District of Florida in the U.S. House in 2016, but he was defeated by Francis Rooney in the Republican primary.

In May 2021, Cumulus started hosting The Dan Bongino Show on its Westwood One radio network, giving him the noon-to-3 p.m. slot that Rush Limbaugh once occupied, according to The Washington Post. But now Bongino seems ready to leave the network.

“Cumulus is going to have to make a decision with me—if they want to continue this partnership or they don’t,” he said. “I’m talking to you on their airwaves. They don’t have to let that happen. And I wouldn’t mind if they didn’t. Because it’s really unfortunate that people with a lower profile than me, who don’t have 300-plus stations, have been summarily either shown the door or been put in really untenable circumstances because they simply want to make a medical decision by themselves.”